IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here are three things you can do in your local neighborhood this weekend:

1. Aiding 2 Adoption Rescue is having a Summer Block “Pawty” at Pocatello’s Old Town Pavilion tonight from 6 to 10 pm. You can enjoy the bands, food trucks, crafters and meet some wonderful animals that are looking for their forever families.

2. Tomorrow is Family Day at the Bonneville County Fair. The day will start off with a Fun Run at 7 am, followed by a pancake breakfast at 8, and more.

3. Chubbuck Days starts tonight with a free movie at Stuart park at dusk and then continues tomorrow with a parade at 10 am. From 11 to 3 pm, there will be a festival at Cotant park with free fun family activities, a free watermelon feed, and Chubbuck’s Fireman’s Rain.

