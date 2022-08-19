IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend:

1. You’ll have a chance to show off your cars tomorrow at the Snake River Truck & Off-Road Show. The show starts at 8 am and goes until 3 pm at McCowin Park in Idaho Falls. Come check out old and stylish vehicles.

2. The Pine Ridge Mall is having their August Carnival in Chubbuck this weekend. The carnival is open from 4pm to 10pm today and from 1 pm to 10 pm on Saturday and Sunday. There are carnival games, fair food, and fun rides like a Ferris wheel, swings, and more.

3. The Jefferson County Fair is also happening this weekend. Today is Kid’s Day at the Fair starting at 10 am. There will be free and discounted rides, games and activities for kids all day long. The Jefferson County Fair is at 355 Centennial Drive in Rigby.

