IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you can do in your local neighborhood this weekend.

1. Tomorrow, the Ultimate Bullriding Battle will be happening at Sandy Downs in Idaho Falls. Gates open at 5:30 pm. There will be family entertainment and food and drink vendors available before the main event which starts at 7:30.

2. The Rigby Monster Truck Rally starts tonight at the Rigby Fairgrounds. You can go and watch as they perform some amazing stunts including backflips. Gates open at 5 pm today and tomorrow night. Ticket prices are $20 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and under.

3. This weekend will be your last chance to hit the Drive-In. The Motor Vu Drive-In will be celebrating its 75th anniversary tomorrow night with a free movie. You can join them for a free showing of “Grease”. The gates will open at 7pm and the movie will begin 30 min after sunset.

