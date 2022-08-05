IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here are three things you can do in your local neighborhood this weekend.

1. The Oldies Rod & Custom Car Show takes place tomorrow in Pocatello behind the Whitman and Station Square. The event will go from 9 am to 3 pm. It will feature cars and vehicles on display, as well as a free pancake breakfast, a bouncy house for kids, and more.

2. The 10th Annual Aid for Friends Splish and Splash will be tonight from 5:30 to 9:30 pm at Ross Freeman Park in Pocatello. There will be a barbecue dinner, music and all the swimming you want at Ross Park’s pools. All proceeds will go to the local homeless shelter, Aid for Friends.

3. Ammon Days is this weekend and there will be plenty of activities for people to enjoy. There will be swimming, vendors, food, entertainment, games, and more. The event will be tomorrow at from 9 am to 4 pm.

The post 3 things to do this weekend – August 5,2022 appeared first on Local News 8.