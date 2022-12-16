IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend:

1. The Pocatello P.O.W. and M.I.A. Group will be placing wreaths on the graves of our nation’s heroes in the Mountain View Cemetery. Some will also be placed in cemeteries across the region… including Soda Springs, Ucon, and Inkom. This event starts at 10 am.

2. A fan favorite winter attraction is back. The Labelle Lake Ice Palace opens tomorrow. This year, the palace is designed to look like a mini village of ice inside its outer walls. People will have a chance to interact with the structure, and see some of their favorite winter characters and reindeer. The Ice Palace opens at 2 pm tomorrow.

3. If you’re looking to hit the slopes this weekend, there’s a new lift ready for action at the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. Thunder Lift is a new detachable lift that’s expected to cut ride time in half to 3 and a half minutes, which means less lift line and more on-snow time. The ribbon cutting ceremony for the Thunder Lift is tomorrow at 10 am.

