IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend:

1. Tonight in Pocatello will the Bengal Basketball Hoopfest. Giving the public the chance to meet the teams ahead of the season. Plus, there’s free pizza and t-shirts. Can’t beat that. There will also be games and prizes to give away. It’ll be at Reed Gym at 7 PM.

2. Train enthusiasts in Idaho Falls can check out Railshow 2022. Model trains in several scales will be on display, along with prizes and more. The railshow will be held at 520 Memorial Drive in Idaho Falls from 3 to 11 PM.

3. Tomorrow is the Blackfoot Rotary Club’s 12th Annual Tater Trot at Jensen Grove. The money raised goes to help the Community Dinner Table and fund scholarships for high school students in Bingham County. You can register now online at Idahotatertrot.com until Noon today. If you miss the window, you can sign up in person Saturday before the race starts. The first event starts at 9 AM.

