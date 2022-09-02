DAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here are three things you can do this weekend:

1. The Eastern Idaho State Fair starts today in Blackfoot. There will be a lot of fun things to do for everyone including games, rides, and lots of food vendors, as well as special events throughout the week.

2. Over 100 vendors will be gathered together for the Island Park Festival this weekend. The event runs today and tomorrow and is free to the public. There will be a lot of fun activities and tasty food.

3. The Idaho Falls Farmers Market will be open again this weekend on Saturday from 9am to 1 pm. You can enjoy a lot of great food vendors as well as support local businesses at their booths.

