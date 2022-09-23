IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s some things you can do in your local neighborhood this weekend:

1. The Idaho Brewing Company is hosting its Annual Pint Night tonight. The event runs from 5 to 8 pm at the Idaho Brewing Company. You can even snag some free brews if you purchase a Teton Regional Land Trust pint glass or metal pint. This annual tradition helps to raise money for conservation efforts throughout eastern Idaho.

2. Shelley is gearing up for the 208 Demolition Derby tomorrow. There will be food, there be drinks and there will be destruction. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for kids. Gates open at 2 pm and the show starts at 4 pm.

3. Bigfoot Rendezvous is happening this weekend at the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. This event is free and and you find out what is up with this elusive cryptid. This event runs today and tomorrow from 10 am to 9 pm.

