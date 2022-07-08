IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Want some ideas to beat the heat this weekend? Here are three events happening around the area!
- The 8th Annual Scooper Bowl takes places tomorrow, Sat. July 9, at Freeman Park in Idaho Falls from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s an all-you-can-eat ice cream social all provided by Reed’s Dairy, Manwaring Handcrafted Cheese, Farr’s Ice Cream, and K’lani’s. You do need tickets to get in, which you can find at localnews.com/play.
- Rexburg’s Foamy 5k will start Saturday at 9 a.m. at Rexburg Rapids. People can run — or walk — through cannons and walls of suds to stay cool. There’s also an after party where the cannons will be on full blast.
- Rigby will have a fundraiser Saturday at Broulim’s for its local schools. Treats will cost $4 each. All of the proceeds will be used to buy buzzer lock doors and security cameras to keep our students safe.
The post 3 things to do this weekend appeared first on Local News 8.