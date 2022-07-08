IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Want some ideas to beat the heat this weekend? Here are three events happening around the area!

The 8th Annual Scooper Bowl takes places tomorrow, Sat. July 9, at Freeman Park in Idaho Falls from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s an all-you-can-eat ice cream social all provided by Reed’s Dairy, Manwaring Handcrafted Cheese, Farr’s Ice Cream, and K’lani’s. You do need tickets to get in, which you can find at localnews.com/play. Rexburg’s Foamy 5k will start Saturday at 9 a.m. at Rexburg Rapids. People can run — or walk — through cannons and walls of suds to stay cool. There’s also an after party where the cannons will be on full blast. Rigby will have a fundraiser Saturday at Broulim’s for its local schools. Treats will cost $4 each. All of the proceeds will be used to buy buzzer lock doors and security cameras to keep our students safe.

