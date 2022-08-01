IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday.

1. The Moose Fire is now over 48,500 acres and is 23% contained, according to the latest update. The Woodtick Fire is estimated at just under 3,100 acres..

2. Three Pocatello City Council members are under scrutiny for a possible recall. Council members Roger Bray, Claudia Ortegia and Chris Stephens are accused of not cooperating. The recall effort will need to get 6,000 signatures for each member by September 9th in order to make it on the ballet.

3. The groundbreaking ceremony for the historic Interstate-86 and Interstate-15 interchange in Pocatello is happening today. Construction will remove the existing bridge, excavate new embankments, and create bridges for the I-15 to pass over Chubbuck Road. The $112 million project will take a few years to complete.

