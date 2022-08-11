IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. Two wildfires are burning near Pocatello. The Ross Fork Fire burning near the Fort Hall Reservation jumped yesterday from 100 acres to at least 2,500. The Michaud Creek Fire has burned about 326 acres.

2. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued an unhealthy air quality designation that covers Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison, and Teton Idaho counties. The advisory runs through 10 am today, but could change depending on the weather. Limit your time outdoors and open burning is banned.

3. Starting today, travelers in Idaho Falls can get a direct flight to Reno, Nevada with Aha! Airlines. This will be the Idaho Falls Regional Airport’s 14th direct flight and 2nd flight to Nevada.

