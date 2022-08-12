IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Friday.

1. A group in Pocatello ‘Citizens Against Division’ is trying to recall Pocatello City Council Members Roger Bray, Claudia Ortega, and Chris Stevens. They plan to collect signatures to have the recall on the ballot in November. If you agree with the recall, a signature site will be at 820 East Young Street, just off of Yellowstone in Pocatello.

2. The “Roaring Youth Jam” is a great art event for the kids this weekend. There are plenty of stations for kids to create and have fun. It runs today and tomorrow from 10 am to 4 pm along the Memorial Drive side of the Greenbelt in Idaho Falls.

3. The Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race is this weekend. The Pre-Duck Race Event starts tonight at 6 pm with a car show, poker run, live music, and free dinner. Saturday will be a full day filled with plenty of activities for the family, finishing with the ducks dropping at 4 pm.

