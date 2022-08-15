IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday.

1. The Moose Fire is now 34% contained and is still under investigation. The Woodtick Fire is currently burning 5,543 acres as of the latest report.

2. Idaho’s trigger law abortion ban will be allowed to take effect August 25th. The Idaho Supreme Court ruled it would not pause the law while legal challenges play out in court.

3. Fremont County is recovering from flash flooding over the weekend. Only minor damage has been reported to roads and homes. About 3 inches of rain fell in about an hour, which caused the flash flooding.

