IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. Today is Wyoming’s Primary Election Day and the nation is watching the race between incumbent Representative Liz Cheney and Trump-supported Harriet Hageman. Polls opened at 7 am and will close at 7 pm. You will need a photo ID or a document with both your name and address in order to vote.

2. The Salmon-Challis National Forest says the portion of Salmon River Road between Spring Creek and Panther Creek will be closed until further notice. Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office has also elevated this area to “Ready” status for possible evacuations.

3. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced that the temple proposed to be built north of Rexburg will be called the “Teton River Idaho Temple.” The groundbreaking date has not been announced yet.

