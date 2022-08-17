IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. Wyoming’s Primary Election results are in. Harriet Hageman won by a big margin for the Wyoming U.S.House seat, which means incumbent Liz Cheney will be out of office by the end of this year.

2. Lori Vallow-Daybell made an appearance at the Fremont County courthouse. One of Vallow’s attorneys, argued to send the determining factors made in the alleged aggravating charges back to the grand jury. Judge Boyce is considering the motions and will decide later on.

3. Governor Brad Little confirmed that he is considering calling a special session for the Idaho legislature. The main issue on the table would be to help Idahoans deal with inflation.

The post 3 things to know this morning – August 17, 2022 appeared first on Local News 8.