IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. Idaho residents will see 12% lower health insurance costs. Governor Brad Little approved a new “Leading Idaho” waiver, which will take effect at the start of next year. The money will be taken out of a state re-insurance program created two years ago.

2. Starting October 6th, the Pocatello Regional Airport is bringing back a morning flight and adding an evening return flight. It will have one daily departure at 6:40 a.m and one daily arrival at 6:51 p.m. Delta and Skywest are the two airlines that fly out of Pocatello.

3. With schools starting up again, drivers need to be aware of the laws regarding school buses. Buses are equipped with flashing yellow lights showing it is coming to a stop, followed by flashing red lights. When the stop sign swings out, all cars must stop, regardless of which direction you are coming from, unless you are on a four lane highway with a median.

