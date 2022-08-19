IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Friday.

1. The Pocatello City Council narrowly approved the budget for the upcoming year in a tie vote. Mayor Brian Blad broke the tie for the 32-million dollar appropriation.

2. The Pocatello Police Department will have a ribbon cutting ceremony next Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. for their new mobile command center. The department says it is the most up-to-date command center in the state. It was built thanks to ‘Operation Underground Railroad’s $400,000 donation.

3. Idaho Falls has broken 6 daily high temperature records in the past two months and Pocatello had a streak of 21 consecutive days over 90 degrees. The National Weather Service is expecting hot and dry conditions to continue until November. This could also extend fire season into October.

