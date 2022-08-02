IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. The city of Rexburg is asking for volunteers to help repaint the city’s fire hydrants. More than 100 fire hydrants are needing a touch up to help them become more visible. They will take anyone who wants to volunteer.

2. The Idaho Falls Police Department is hosting a “National Night Out” event tonight at Freeman Park in Idaho Falls from 5 pm to 8 pm. It will be a fun night connecting police officers with the people they serve and protect. There will be K9 demonstrations, SWAT cars, bomb squads, a drone team, and more.

3. Fremont County has issued a burn ban because of the extremely dry conditions. County commissioners voted to ban all solid fuel open fires and prohibit shooting off fireworks until further notice.

