IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. The C.E.R.T. program is looking for volunteers to join their team. They offer free courses to train people on what they can do to help during emergency situations. Classes will be held every Wednesday in Madison County starting September 7th, and every Thursday in Bonneville County starting September 8th.

2. Reservoir levels are still incredibly low across Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming. The Palisades is 36% capacity, Jackson Lake is 34%, and the American Falls Reservoir is down to 11%.

3. A U.S. District Judge has ruled that the state of Idaho can’t prosecute anyone who is performing an abortion in an emergency medical situation. The U.S. Justice Department claims a ban against emergency medical abortions violates federal law. Most of Idaho’s abortion ban will still go into effect today.

