IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Friday.

1. The Salmon-Challis National Forest is temporarily closing a portion of the Ebenezer Bar Recreation site. The entire Stoddard Trailhead and the bridge’s north tower will be closed during the reconstruction of the bridge. This closure will last through July 31st, 2024.

2. The Idaho Food Bank is putting on a music festival to raise money for local families that are unable to afford food. They are asking for a $5 suggested entry fee, but it is not required. It will be from 5 until 9 pm tomorrow at the Old Town Pavilion in Historic Downtown Pocatello.

3. The U.S. Justice Department is suing Idaho for a new state water law, in addition to an abortion ban lawsuit. The Idaho law could allow ranchers to take control of water rights on federal public land. However, the Justice Department argues that federal law takes precedence over state law.

The post 3 things to know this morning – August 26, 2022 appeared first on Local News 8.