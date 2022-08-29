IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday.

1. West Sublette Street from North Grant Avenue to North Lincoln Avenue in Pocatello will be closed today and tomorrow due to road work. West Sublette Street to the river will be closed as well. During that time, no pedestrians or motorized vehicles will be allowed on the roadway. There will be no parking allowed on the street from 6:30 a.m. To 6:30 p.m. or until the work is complete.

2. As of the latest update,the Moose Fire near Salmon is 44% contained and is over 96 thousand acres. All evacuation zones are in a “Ready” status.

3. The new Bengal Alumni Center is under construction at the Idaho State University campus. The 26,000 square foot building will have meeting rooms, a Hall of Champions, a large gathering area that can hold up to 950 people and more.

