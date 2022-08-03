IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against the state of Idaho over Idaho’s abortion ban. The lawsuit alleges the state is restricting abortion access to patients who need life-saving medical treatment. However, Idaho’s law does include exceptions to prevent the death of the mother, as well as in cases of rape or incest.

2. The Bannock County Fair is taking place this week in Downey. From animals to mechanical bulls, the fair is full of family activities to enjoy. They have events going on all day every day from now until Saturday.

3. The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Idaho went up nearly 22% in the last year. A study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition shows Idaho workers would need to make $18 an hour to match the rising cost of rent. The Idaho Asset Building Network is pushing for policies to create more affordable housing.

The post 3 things to know this morning – August 3, 2022 appeared first on Local News 8.