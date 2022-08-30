IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. Madison County residents will vote on a 2 million dollar school levy today. It helps fund mental health programs, as well as various projects and technology needs for the district. The levy should not add any new taxes or costs.

2. Applications are now being accepted to replace three Pocatello City Council seats. Governor Brad Little will appoint one of those positions. Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad will have to fill the other two through applications. Check out the full story here for information on the applications.

3. Construction crews have temporarily closed the south portion of the intersection of Utah Avenue and Broadway near the Idaho Falls Walmart as they work to remove an un-used railroad crossing. Work begins at 8am today.

The post 3 things to know this morning – August 30, 2022 appeared first on Local News 8.