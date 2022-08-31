IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. Two counties went to the polls yesterday. Madison School District’s levy renewal won by 31 votes. Fremont County residents revoted for May’s District 3 Commissioner’s race. Rick Hill won by 63 votes.

2. Downard Funeral Home Director, Lance Peck, is in jail. He has been booked into the Bannock County Jail on 63 charges, mostly relating to the mortician’s code of conduct. These charges come after a year long investigation discovering 12 rotting corpses along with other human remains.

3. ISU’s College of Education offered every undergraduate and graduate student in the department a scholarship to help reduce the cost of their education. 621 students accepted the help totaling half a million dollars.Most of the scholarships were $500, but others did cover up to full tuition.

