IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. Everyone who has been evacuated by the Moose Fire in the Salmon-Challis National Forest is allowed to return home. However, the fire has grown to 64,078 acres and has dropped back to 17 percent contained.

2. You can register into a “Next of Kin” notification system that can drastically cut down time for first responders to identify and notify your family in the case of a tragedy. The system is completely secure and seen only by first responders. You can find a link on the Bannock County website.

3. The War Bonnet Round Up kicks off this evening. Come see Idaho’s oldest rodeo in Idaho Falls. Gates open at 4:30 pm. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 3 to 10.

The post 3 things to know this morning – August 4, 2022 appeared first on Local News 8.