IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Friday.

1. One case of Monkeypox has been recorded in Eastern Idaho. One of the main ways that Monkeypox is spread is through direct skin to skin contact. Doctors recommend to diligently wash your hands and any shared items to prevent it from spreading.

2. Contractors will be working to chip seal, broom, and fog coat more than 40 roads over the next month in Idaho Falls. They will begin this Sunday, August 7th. Be careful on the roads since there will be loose rocks.

3. Pocatello’s City Council is still divided. Last night’s meeting erupted in a shouting match over racist allegations. The City Council did vote to censure Councilman Bray with Council Members Ortega and Stevens refusing to vote.

