IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday.

1. The Moose Fire is now at 68,771 acres and 16% contained, despite the rain over the weekend. Meanwhile, the Woodtick Fire has burned 4,971 acres.

2. Serve Idaho is giving away 5 separate $75,000 grants to certain community groups. Nonprofits, educational or faith-based groups, Native American tribes, and local governments are all eligible to apply for these grants. You can find the link to the application on the Serve Idaho website.

3. The Bonneville County Fair in Idaho Falls starts today at the Bonneville County Fairgrounds. The exhibit hall opens at 9 am. There will be lots of games, rides, food, and of course, music.

