IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. The Moose Fire has increased to a little under 73,000 acres as of the latest update and containment is at 18%. The Morgan Bar Campground, north of Salmon, has been closed to set-up a mobile base. Meanwhile, the lightning-caused Woodtick Fire stands at 5,162 acres and is spewing a lot of smoke into the air.

2. The Idaho Falls City Council has tentatively approved a new budget for the next fiscal year. More than 300 million dollars will be distributed between the city’s 11 departments. The budget amount is still subject to change. A public hearing for the budget will be held Thursday at 7:30pm. They encourage the public to attend and give input.

3. The developer ‘Flagship Homes’ is wanting the city of Ammon to annex 600 acres in order to build 3,000 homes. However, some residents say the development would overburden city infrastructure, especially schools.

The post 3 things to know this morning – August 9, 2022 appeared first on Local News 8.