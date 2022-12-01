IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. Several local school districts and colleges joined in Candlelight Vigils across the Gem State last night in support for the four University of Idaho students who died over two weeks ago.

2. After a wet and cold November, the snowpack across all of Idaho is above average right now. Idaho Falls and Pocatello each recorded about a foot of snow last month, making it the 4th snowiest November on record. Rigby had its coldest November in the past 15 years.

3. The coming snow has prompted the city of Idaho Falls to adjust the plowing schedule. The crews have chosen to hold off on plowing Zone A, which is the center of the city, for now due to more predicted snowfall.

