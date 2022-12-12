IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday.

1. A Pocatello man, David Reisner, is currently in jail after hitting and killing a woman while drunk driving in Pocatello Saturday evening. The woman has not yet been identified. Reisner will be arraigned on manslaughter charges today.

2. Teton County, Wyoming officials are encouraging drivers using Hoback Junction South Road to use extreme caution since it is not designed for high levels of traffic. A single slide-off or accident could cut off access for hundreds of people.

3. For the past month, Idaho State Police have traveled to different Broulim’s across Eastern Idaho seeking donations to help supply more than 400 Christmas dinners to families in need. They will start delivering the meals today.

