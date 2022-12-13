IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. Darwin Reisner, a drunk driver who hit a woman who was crossing the road Saturday night in Pocatello appeared in court facing charges of Vehicular Manslaughter. His preliminary hearing is set for December 22nd. Police have identified the victim as 36-year old Rachelle Wallace of Pocatello.

2. Parking restrictions to all streets within the Idaho Falls limits are back. Vehicles parked on streets during the snow event could be ticketed or towed. Property owners must also remove snow and ice from their sidewalks within 24 hours after the snow stops.

3. Denny’s Wrecker Service in the Pocatello and Chubbuck area is offering a free tow to get you and your car home safely if you’ve had too much to drink. The ‘T.O.W.E.D. Campaign’ is a 24-hour service for the last two weeks of December.

