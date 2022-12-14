IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. Tueller Counseling Services is working to provide Christmas dinners to 75 families in Eastern Idaho. You can help support their efforts with donations of food, gift cards and money. They will be collecting food until Friday, December 16th.

2. Starting tomorrow, city street over night parking restrictions will go into effect in Rexburg. This applies to all vehicles, trailers, and personal property. Any cars violating this ordinance may be ticketed $50 or a $125 snow removal hook and drop fee.

3. Also tomorrow, the Carson Street Bridge in Pocatello will be closing. The bridge will be closed for about 4 months for a reconstruction project. Drivers will be detoured to the Custer Street Bridge.

The post 3 things to know this morning – December 14, 2022 appeared first on Local News 8.