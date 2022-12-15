IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation is issuing warnings that avalanches are likely to occur in backcountry. Since 2000, 87% of backcountry accidents in Idaho were caused by a motorized vehicle like a snowmobile and most of them were in southeastern Idaho.

2. Idaho has joined several other states in banning TikTok from state-owned devices. Governor Little issued an executive order yesterday saying it is to protect Idahoans from “security threats posed by the Communist Chinese government.”

3. Eastern Idaho will be honoring veterans Saturday by placing wreaths on their graves. The Pocatello P.O.W. and M.I.A. Group will have a special ceremony at 10 am that day at Mountain View Cemetery. Other cities like Soda Springs, Ucon, and Inkom will also be placing wreaths at their respective cemeteries.

