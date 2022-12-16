IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Friday.

1. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says hospitals are under a great amount of stress and are at capacity in some places due to the Flu, RSV and COVID-19 . They are urging people to take precautions during the upcoming holidays to limit the spread.

2. A segment of Grant Street in Pocatello near the intersection of Fore Road adjacent to Centennial Park will be closed today and tomorrow. Work crews will be installing new waterlines across the roadway.

3. Tommy Clements, a student at Cloverdale Elementary School, has gathered more than 2,000 cans of food as part of “Tommy’s Food Drive” to help feed local families in need. Morgan Peterson in Idaho Falls, have invited the community to a holiday party tomorrow, December 17th, where they will be collecting final donations.

