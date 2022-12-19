IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday.

1. A 59-year-old woman died Saturday night after being pinned between 2 cars near the Sandy Downs arena. The woman’s vehicle had slid off the side of the road when a 2nd vehicle stopped and attempted to help her move her car back onto the roadway. A 3rd car then struck the 2nd vehicle, which slammed into the woman’s vehicle.

2. One of Idaho’s Baseball teams, the Cutthroats, is preparing for their second season in the Northern Utah League. They are currently inviting anyone to come to their tryouts and workout with the team.

3. If you are looking for a holiday light show, Larry Owens in Idaho Falls welcomes visitors to come see his home. The free light show is created with more than 120,000 synchronized red, green and blue pixels and runs until New Years Eve.

