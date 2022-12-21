IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. The Ireland Bank in Inkom has setup an account for donations to the Ketner family, who lost their home and belongings in a house fire over the weekend. Donations can be made at any Ireland Bank location by asking for the Ketner Family Fundraiser. You can also mail donations to the Inkom branch.

2. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for an inmate, 30-year-old inmate, Maranda Janet King, who failed to return to the jail from work release on Saturday. If you have any information, contact Bonneville County Dispatch at 208-529-1200.

3. The ‘Sled Shed, Bikes and Boards’ shop in Rexburg is currently repairing old bikes and giving them to families in need. Anyone can donate their old or unused bikes to the shop to give them a new home to someone who needs them.

The post 3 things to know this morning – December 21, 2022 appeared first on Local News 8.