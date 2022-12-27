IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. The Idaho Falls Police Department Regional Bomb Squad was called in to Moreland Park in Bingham County yesterday after a suspicious item was located inside a park restroom. A counter charge was used to render it safe. If you have any information, contact Bingham Dispatch at 208-785-1234.

2. The new Idaho Falls Grocery Outlet has been closed after a pipe burst on Christmas eve. The water caused part of the ceiling to collapse. The owners have not stated when they will be able to reopen.

3. With another slick week ahead of us, drivers should use caution on the road. Make sure your car and windshield are clean and clear of snow before driving and scan the road ahead for swerving cars, animals or other obstacles as you travel.

