IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday.

1. Two men were sent to a hospital after a shooting and stabbing incident Friday evening in Pocatello. Jeremiah Cox was released from the hospital and arrested on unrelated warrants. As of the latest update, the second male is still in the ICU.

2. The city of Idaho Falls has lifted the city street parking restrictions. Snow removal crews will continue to be hard at work over the next few days to clear up smaller roads and residential streets.

3. The new ice rink is now open at the Broadway Plaza on Memorial Drive in downtown Idaho Falls. Skates are available and will be checked out from the red Santa hut near the ice-rink.

