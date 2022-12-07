IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. Moscow Police have stated that they will only release more information that will not affect the investigation about the four murdered University of Idaho students. They will start removing some of the victims’ personal belongings today from the residence of the crime scene.

2. Bannock County Veteran Services invites everyone to attend the Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day today. They will meet at 11:00 a.m. this morning on the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge near the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building in Pocatello.

3. The Pocatello Regional Airport is looking for input on the airport’s 20-year master plan at an open house next Tuesday, December 13th. The meeting will be held in the lobby at the Airport Terminal Building from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

