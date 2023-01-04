IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. Bryan Kohberger arrived at the Monroe County Courthouse in Pennsylvania yesterday, where he waived extradition. The suspect in the November killings is now being transported back to Idaho to face first degree murder charges.

2. The Bannock County Adult Probation and Pre-Trial Department is now using a public safety assessment to assess people charged with a crime. The information will help arraignment judges determine if the defendant may be released pre-trial.

3. Many areas throughout Idaho have high levels of Radon, an odorless, clear gas, known for causing lung cancer after long term exposure. Idaho authorities are reminding everyone to get their homes tested for Radon every few years.

