IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. Brian Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students is back in Idaho to face four first degree murder charges. The probable cause affidavit, which would contain information to justify his arrest, remains sealed until he appears in court. A gag order has also been issued prohibiting law enforcement and attorneys involved from commenting on the case on any matter likely to interfere with a fair trial.

2. Public health offices around the state are having a video competition called “Know Vape” to encourage teens to get involved with vape prevention and education. Winners could receive up to $2,000 in prizes. Video submissions will be accepted until April 1st.

3. The winning ticket for the $1,000,000 Idaho Raffle is:

1 8 0 2 8 9

The tickets for the two $10,000 prizes are:

0 4 4 6 3 5

and

1 3 2 6 8 3

The post 3 things to know this morning – January 5, 2023 appeared first on Local News 8.