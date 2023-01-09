IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday.

1. Students are moving back to Moscow to start a new semester this week at the University of Idaho. Many of them are feeling relief now that a suspect has been arrested and the university has put in new security protocols in place. Bryan Kohberger’s next court appearance is scheduled for this Thursday.

2. Today, the city of Ammon will be hosting a Drug Take Back event at Ammon City Hall from 2 pm to 5 pm. It is an anonymous, secure way to drop-off unused and expired prescription drugs.

3. Idaho Governor Brad Little will give his 2023 State of the State Address today at 1 pm in the Idaho House Chambers. You can find a link to the livestream on the State Government website, gov.Idaho.gov.

The post 3 things to know this morning – January 9, 2023 appeared first on Local News 8.