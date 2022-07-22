IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Friday.

1. Health officials say green bacterial blooms are starting to appear in some local lakes, streams, and rivers.

The toxins they release can cause skin irritation to people and pets who are exposed.

The blooms can linger until the end of September.

If you spot one, you can report it to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality website.

2. Governor Brad Little is committing $1 million dollars into his anti-drug initiative “Operation Esto Perpetua.”

The governor is set on ridding our streets of fentanyl, a drug 50 times more powerful than morphine .

3. The Simplot square block in downtown Pocatello is getting a new look and a new name, Lookout Point.

The area is going from a parking lot to park as part of the new design. It will feature a concert stage, a grassy area, and a playground.

They plan to finish by next April.

