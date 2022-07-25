IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday.

1. Governor Brad Little is promising more tax cuts and investments on the way, as the state closes out the fiscal year with a $1.4 billion-dollar surplus.

You can find the financial report here.

2. The Idaho Democratic Party will meet today to talk about who might replace State Senator Mark Nye of Pocatello after he passed away on July 16th.

Governor Little will choose one of three names proposed by the Democratic Party to fill in for the last four months of Senator Nye’s term.

3. Construction continues at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls.

The main floor and future hockey rink is now in place.

They will announce their first event in the venue this morning.

