IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. Bingham County’s Sheriff Craig Rowland will resign August 1st .

Sheriff Rowland is currently facing charges of aggravated assault and battery related to an incident outside his home last November involving a church youth group.

2.The District 29 Democrats held a meeting last night to nominate someone to fill the seat of late State Senator Mark Nye.

Those names are Mark’s widow Eva Nye, Diane Bilyeu, and Peter D. McDermott.

The names will be sent to Governor Little, who will have 15 days to make a decision and appoint someone to fill the remainder of Senator Mark Nye’s term.

3. Idaho Falls school district 91 is putting a 250-million dollar bond on the ballot November 8th.

Included in the bond is a brand new elementary school, new buildings for Templeview Elementary and Idaho Falls High School, and possibly a new auditorium for Skyline High School.

