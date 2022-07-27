IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. There will be an open house today at 4 pm with updates regarding the ongoing Moose Fire. This will take place at Gibbonsville in the Improvement Association Building.

2. The trial for Sheriff Craig Rowland has be postponed to the week of October 24th. This movement was requested by Rowland’s new attorney after his old one withdrew from the case.

3. Idaho’s abortion ban officially starts in a month. Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood filed its third lawsuit against it, claiming the ban is vague and unconstitutional.

