IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. There is a ban on open burning in Lemhi County. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality says the air surrounding Lemhi County is now ‘unhealthy to sensitive groups.’

2. Pocatello City Councilman Roger Bray is under fire for comments he made during the July 7th budget hearings. People are calling for the 10-year city council member to resign because they say that Bray’s statement creates a hostile environment.

3. Construction on Chubbuck’s new police station is well underway. The front lobby on Highway Avenue will be closed next Monday, but will reopen the next day. They ask the public to use the new entrance on Yellowstone Avenue starting Tuesday.

