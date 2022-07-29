IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Friday.

1. The city of Chubbuck is opening a short survey on their city website. They are looking for feedback about what people want for a new town square, outdoor recreational spaces, and gathering areas. After they receive the survey results, they will put together a plan and host an in-person session to refine the project.

2. The Moose Fire has burned 43,200 acres west of North Fork near the Salmon River. It is still only 15% contained. Evacuation orders are still in effect for the Tower Creek to North Fork area.

3. The Teton County Wyoming Fair is in full swing this weekend. There are plenty of family-friendly activities such as a horse show, a petting zoo, carnival games, and much more.

The post 3 things to know this morning – July 29, 2022 appeared first on Local News 8.