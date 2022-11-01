IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. Steve Pankey, who was a Idaho Gubernatorial Candidate has been found guilty of murder, second-degree kidnapping, and false reporting in the disappearance and death of a 12-year-old Colorado girl. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

2. Pocatello Police and Idaho State Police are investigating after a campaign sign was found vandalized for Republican State Representative Dustin Manwaring with threatening graffiti.

3. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is donating the old church building on 351 West 14th Street in Idaho Falls to the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket. After a remodel, it will be used for food distribution, self-reliance education, and other charitable purposes.

The post 3 things to know this morning – November 1, 2022 appeared first on Local News 8.