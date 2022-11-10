IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Utah man on Ivins Road, southeast of Bancroft and west of Soda Springs. The man died from a gunshot wound around 11 pm Tuesday night.

2. The Idaho Falls School District 91 is thinking about a year-round school schedule, since their bond proposal failed on Tuesday. However, before any final decisions are made, the District has more to discuss and will be reviewing feedback from the community.

3. The students at Madison High School are preparing for a special musical event for Veterans Day. The event is open to everyone and will be held at Madison High School tomorrow morning at 9:15 am and will last one hour.

